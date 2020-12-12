Marcus Harris included in the Australian Squad for India Series

Marcus Harris played four test matches against India in 2018-19 and scored two fifties.

SportsCricket
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 71,503,497
    World
    Confirmed: 71,503,497
    Active: 20,208,969
    Recovered: 49,692,019
    Death: 1,602,509
  • USA 16,295,714
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,295,714
    Active: 6,485,476
    Recovered: 9,507,476
    Death: 302,762
  • India 9,827,026
    India
    Confirmed: 9,827,026
    Active: 360,036
    Recovered: 9,324,328
    Death: 142,662
  • Brazil 6,836,313
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,836,313
    Active: 701,115
    Recovered: 5,954,745
    Death: 180,453
  • Russia 2,625,848
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,625,848
    Active: 493,437
    Recovered: 2,085,958
    Death: 46,453
  • UK 1,809,455
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,809,455
    Active: 1,745,949
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 63,506
  • Italy 1,805,873
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,805,873
    Active: 690,323
    Recovered: 1,052,163
    Death: 63,387
  • Turkey 1,780,673
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,780,673
    Active: 610,363
    Recovered: 1,154,333
    Death: 15,977
  • Germany 1,298,776
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,298,776
    Active: 334,856
    Recovered: 942,100
    Death: 21,820
  • Pakistan 435,056
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 435,056
    Active: 45,124
    Recovered: 381,208
    Death: 8,724
  • China 86,701
    China
    Confirmed: 86,701
    Active: 293
    Recovered: 81,774
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi(Adelaide), 12/12: Opener Marcus Harris has been included in the Australian Test Squad for the First Test match against the visiting team India. With a groin injury to David Warner which ruled him out for the test and Will Pucovski’s concussion, the Kangaroo team was left with no other option to recall the 21-year-old Harris, whom they had dropped after a poor form in Ashes 2019.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we`re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ caliber into the Test squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday. “Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches. At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.

Marcus Harris smashed 239 for Victoria against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield clash and in his next match against Western Australia, he smashed 71 and 45. In the warm-up game against India at the Drummoyne Oval, he was solid with knocks of 35 and 25 for Australia A.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.