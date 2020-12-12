Marcus Harris included in the Australian Squad for India Series
Marcus Harris played four test matches against India in 2018-19 and scored two fifties.
-
World
71,503,497
WorldConfirmed: 71,503,497Active: 20,208,969Recovered: 49,692,019Death: 1,602,509
-
USA
16,295,714
USAConfirmed: 16,295,714Active: 6,485,476Recovered: 9,507,476Death: 302,762
-
India
9,827,026
IndiaConfirmed: 9,827,026Active: 360,036Recovered: 9,324,328Death: 142,662
-
Brazil
6,836,313
BrazilConfirmed: 6,836,313Active: 701,115Recovered: 5,954,745Death: 180,453
-
Russia
2,625,848
RussiaConfirmed: 2,625,848Active: 493,437Recovered: 2,085,958Death: 46,453
-
UK
1,809,455
UKConfirmed: 1,809,455Active: 1,745,949Recovered: N/ADeath: 63,506
-
Italy
1,805,873
ItalyConfirmed: 1,805,873Active: 690,323Recovered: 1,052,163Death: 63,387
-
Turkey
1,780,673
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,780,673Active: 610,363Recovered: 1,154,333Death: 15,977
-
Germany
1,298,776
GermanyConfirmed: 1,298,776Active: 334,856Recovered: 942,100Death: 21,820
-
Pakistan
435,056
PakistanConfirmed: 435,056Active: 45,124Recovered: 381,208Death: 8,724
-
China
86,701
ChinaConfirmed: 86,701Active: 293Recovered: 81,774Death: 4,634
New Delhi(Adelaide), 12/12: Opener Marcus Harris has been included in the Australian Test Squad for the First Test match against the visiting team India. With a groin injury to David Warner which ruled him out for the test and Will Pucovski’s concussion, the Kangaroo team was left with no other option to recall the 21-year-old Harris, whom they had dropped after a poor form in Ashes 2019.
“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we`re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ caliber into the Test squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday. “Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches. At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.
Marcus Harris smashed 239 for Victoria against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield clash and in his next match against Western Australia, he smashed 71 and 45. In the warm-up game against India at the Drummoyne Oval, he was solid with knocks of 35 and 25 for Australia A.