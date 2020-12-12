Marcus Harris included in the Australian Squad for India Series

COVID-19 Updates World 71,503,497 World Confirmed: 71,503,497 Active: 20,208,969 Recovered: 49,692,019 Death: 1,602,509

USA 16,295,714 USA Confirmed: 16,295,714 Active: 6,485,476 Recovered: 9,507,476 Death: 302,762

India 9,827,026 India Confirmed: 9,827,026 Active: 360,036 Recovered: 9,324,328 Death: 142,662

Brazil 6,836,313 Brazil Confirmed: 6,836,313 Active: 701,115 Recovered: 5,954,745 Death: 180,453

Russia 2,625,848 Russia Confirmed: 2,625,848 Active: 493,437 Recovered: 2,085,958 Death: 46,453

UK 1,809,455 UK Confirmed: 1,809,455 Active: 1,745,949 Recovered: N/A Death: 63,506

Italy 1,805,873 Italy Confirmed: 1,805,873 Active: 690,323 Recovered: 1,052,163 Death: 63,387

Turkey 1,780,673 Turkey Confirmed: 1,780,673 Active: 610,363 Recovered: 1,154,333 Death: 15,977

Germany 1,298,776 Germany Confirmed: 1,298,776 Active: 334,856 Recovered: 942,100 Death: 21,820

Pakistan 435,056 Pakistan Confirmed: 435,056 Active: 45,124 Recovered: 381,208 Death: 8,724

China 86,701 China Confirmed: 86,701 Active: 293 Recovered: 81,774 Death: 4,634

New Delhi(Adelaide), 12/12: Opener Marcus Harris has been included in the Australian Test Squad for the First Test match against the visiting team India. With a groin injury to David Warner which ruled him out for the test and Will Pucovski’s concussion, the Kangaroo team was left with no other option to recall the 21-year-old Harris, whom they had dropped after a poor form in Ashes 2019.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we`re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ caliber into the Test squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday. “Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches. At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.

Marcus Harris smashed 239 for Victoria against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield clash and in his next match against Western Australia, he smashed 71 and 45. In the warm-up game against India at the Drummoyne Oval, he was solid with knocks of 35 and 25 for Australia A.