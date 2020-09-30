US Presidential debate :Trump is a liar and prankstar : Joe Biden

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday called US President Donald Trump “a liar” and a “prankster” during the first presidential debate in the US for presidential elections.

The Republican candidate Trump then retorted, saying of the former Vice President, “Joe Biden, you didn’t make any sense.” You haven’t done anything for 47 years. Trump and Biden targeted each other’s personalities, family, and attitudes during the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio, out of three debates for the presidential election.

“The truth is that everything he (Trump) has said so far is a lie,” Biden said. I have not come here to mention his lies. Everybody knows that he is a liar. ” Trump responded that Biden was a liar and was at the bottom of his class.