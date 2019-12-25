Uttarakhand bowled out for 117 against Odisha in Ranji Trophy

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Cuttack, 25/12: Odisha pace spearhead Basant Mohanty bagged 6 wickets to bowl out visitors Uttarakhand for a paltry 117 score. Odisha is also struggling with 98/3 at launch. Previously Odisha won the toss and invited Uttarakhand to bat. But the Uttarakhand batsmen couldn’t face the fiery spell from Basant Mohanty. Seven batsmen could not touch 2 digit score.

In reply, Odisha’s innings also started disastrously and lost two wickets cheaply, but Shantanu Mishra and Biplab Samantray steadied the ship.

