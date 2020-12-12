Uttarakhand’s Women’s Welfare minister tested positive for Coronavirus

Uttarakhand State Minister Rekha Arya has been tested positive for coronavirus.

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Dehradun,12/12: Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya has tested positive for coronavirus. Arya is the state Minister for Women’s Welfare & Child Development, Animal Husbandry, Sheep & Goat Rearing, Fodder & Pastoral Development, Fishery Development in the government of Uttarakhand.

She revealed this on Twitter and said, “My corona test report came back positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please take care and get your inquiry done.”

Four of her family members have also tested positive for the virus which include her husband and three sons.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
