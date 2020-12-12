Uttarakhand’s Women’s Welfare minister tested positive for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates World 71,503,497 World Confirmed: 71,503,497 Active: 20,208,969 Recovered: 49,692,019 Death: 1,602,509

USA 16,295,714 USA Confirmed: 16,295,714 Active: 6,485,476 Recovered: 9,507,476 Death: 302,762

India 9,827,026 India Confirmed: 9,827,026 Active: 360,036 Recovered: 9,324,328 Death: 142,662

Brazil 6,836,313 Brazil Confirmed: 6,836,313 Active: 701,115 Recovered: 5,954,745 Death: 180,453

Russia 2,625,848 Russia Confirmed: 2,625,848 Active: 493,437 Recovered: 2,085,958 Death: 46,453

UK 1,809,455 UK Confirmed: 1,809,455 Active: 1,745,949 Recovered: N/A Death: 63,506

Italy 1,805,873 Italy Confirmed: 1,805,873 Active: 690,323 Recovered: 1,052,163 Death: 63,387

Turkey 1,780,673 Turkey Confirmed: 1,780,673 Active: 610,363 Recovered: 1,154,333 Death: 15,977

Germany 1,298,776 Germany Confirmed: 1,298,776 Active: 334,856 Recovered: 942,100 Death: 21,820

Pakistan 435,056 Pakistan Confirmed: 435,056 Active: 45,124 Recovered: 381,208 Death: 8,724

China 86,701 China Confirmed: 86,701 Active: 293 Recovered: 81,774 Death: 4,634

Dehradun,12/12: Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya has tested positive for coronavirus. Arya is the state Minister for Women’s Welfare & Child Development, Animal Husbandry, Sheep & Goat Rearing, Fodder & Pastoral Development, Fishery Development in the government of Uttarakhand.

She revealed this on Twitter and said, “My corona test report came back positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please take care and get your inquiry done.”

Four of her family members have also tested positive for the virus which include her husband and three sons.