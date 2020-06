Vijay Mallya is likely to be extradited from United Kingdome to India

In a major diplomatic win for India, fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya is most likely to be extradited from the UK to India. This development came after, High Court of Justice, London rejected Mallya’s application against his extradition to face trial in India.

Mallya might be brought back to Mumbai as the case is registered against him there.