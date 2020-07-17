Vijay Mallya offers Rs 13,960 crore to banks for settlement

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya is now ready to pay Rs 13960 crore to the banks under the settlement. This is the highest offer Mallya has ever made for settlement of a dispute with a consortium of banks and closure of money laundering cases under PMLA registered by ED. Mallya’s lawyer told the Supreme Court that he has offered a big package to the consortium of banks and if it is accepted, all the cases against him can be resolved by the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier too, Vijay Mallya had said that he is ready to repay all the debt taken by Kingfisher Airlines, but the bank and ED are not listening to him in India.