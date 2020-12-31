Violent mob sets Hindu Temple on fire in Pakistan

-
New Delhi, 31/12: A violent Islamic crowd has set a Hindu Temple on Fire in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan. The crowd led by Islamic clerics marched towards the temple in the village of Teri, in Karak district and began breaking the walls, and set the temple.
Luckily no one was inside the temple. The mob cheered the destruction of the temple and chanted slogans. The entire incident was captured in a video.
The temple was a century-old and was erected in 1919. This was the second time it had been demolished, following an incident in 1997 when it had been destroyed by a group of Muslim fanatics.
Human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted: “Strongly condemn the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. KP government must ensure culprits [are] brought to justice.”
Earlier this year a Hindu temple in Karachi was vandalized after blasphemy allegations were leveled at a local Hindu boy. Islamic activists blocked the construction of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad by challenging it in the courts in July.
Pakistan, a muslim dominated country has always been hostile to its Hindu citizens. Time and again the Islamic Fundamentalists try to cause harm to the Hindu community. Due to this the Hindu population in the country has gone down drastically. If this kind of incidents continue then the Hindus and other Minorities in the country will be under great threat.