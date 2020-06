In a viral post , a Dubai man is seen delivering mangoes in a fancy car Lamborghini. The name of the person delivering those mangoes is Mohammad Jehanzeb who is the owner of the Managing Director of Pakistan Super Markets chain in the UAE. However, the customers need to order mangoes costing a minimum of Dh100 (Rs 2,059) for this special delivery.

Mango Delivery In a Lamborghini 😍* The King travels like a King – Mango* Pakistan Super Market यांनी वर पोस्ट केले शनिवार, २० जून, २०२०