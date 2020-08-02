Virat Kohli in another Controversy, Could be arrested !

Indian captain Virat Kohli is caught in a big controversy regarding online gambling. A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to arrest the Indian captain. He has been accused that he is promoting online gambling. In this petition, the court has been asked to ban those apps where online gambling is done. It has been argued in the petition that it is having a wrong effect on the youth. It further states that this online gambling app uses cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Tamanna for promotion.