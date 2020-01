Guwahati,4/1: Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli has opposed the proposal of four-day tests proposed by ICC. Virat believes it is not right to change the purity of the game. ICC wants to implement a 4-days test in the FTP cycle 2023-2031 to get more free days for the shorter format of the games. Nathan Lyon also criticized the four-day format and termed it as ridiculous.