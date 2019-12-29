Vishwesha Theertha Swami, Seer of Udupi Pejavara Mutt,passes away at 88

Udupi, 29/12: Vishwesha Teertha Swami, a revered seer, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday (December 28).
The health condition of the saint was very critical, and it further deteriorated on Saturday.
He breathed his last after succumbing to multiple organ failure. He died in Udupi Krishna Mutt, Udipi, after being shifted there on the early hours of Sunday from KMC Hospital as per his wishes.
Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami’s treatment continued in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. All arrangements of ventilator and ICU units were made in the Mutt to treat him.
Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said that his mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru, adding that several national leaders will be coming to pay last tributes to Swami ji at the National College in Bengaluru.