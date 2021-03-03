VK Sasikala says she is “staying away from politics”

-
WorldConfirmed: 115,615,432Active: 21,693,102Recovered: 91,354,764Death: 2,567,566
USAConfirmed: 29,419,176Active: 8,907,976Recovered: 19,980,220Death: 530,980
IndiaConfirmed: 11,156,748Active: 175,044Recovered: 10,824,233Death: 157,471
BrazilConfirmed: 10,647,845Active: 863,110Recovered: 9,527,173Death: 257,562
RussiaConfirmed: 4,278,750Active: 337,668Recovered: 3,853,734Death: 87,348
UKConfirmed: 4,194,785Active: 1,065,282Recovered: 3,005,720Death: 123,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,976,274Active: 437,421Recovered: 2,440,218Death: 98,635
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,734,836Active: 112,801Recovered: 2,593,264Death: 28,771
GermanyConfirmed: 2,472,836Active: 126,725Recovered: 2,274,400Death: 71,711
PakistanConfirmed: 583,916Active: 16,678Recovered: 554,225Death: 13,013
ChinaConfirmed: 89,933Active: 186Recovered: 85,111Death: 4,636
Chennai, 4/3: VK Sasikala who was recently released from jail in a corruption case said “she will stay away from politics”.
In a letter released Wednesday night Sasikala wrote: “I have never been after power or position even when Jaya was alive. Won’t do that after she is dead. I am staying away from politics to ensure continuation of AIADMK’s ‘golden rule’ in Tamil Nadu.”
“I will pray to God and my sister (Jayalalithaa) for AIADMK’s victory (and) urge supporters of AIADMK to work together and defeat the DMK (the primary opposition). I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going,” she added.