VK Sasikala says she is “staying away from politics”

Chennai, 4/3: VK Sasikala who was recently released from jail in a corruption case said “she will stay away from politics”.

In a letter released Wednesday night Sasikala wrote: “I have never been after power or position even when Jaya was alive. Won’t do that after she is dead. I am staying away from politics to ensure continuation of AIADMK’s ‘golden rule’ in Tamil Nadu.”

“I will pray to God and my sister (Jayalalithaa) for AIADMK’s victory (and) urge supporters of AIADMK to work together and defeat the DMK (the primary opposition). I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going,” she added.