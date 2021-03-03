COVID-19 Updates World 115,741,504 World Confirmed: 115,741,504 Active: 21,715,017 Recovered: 91,456,134 Death: 2,570,353

Since NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down at Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, mission controllers have made substantial progress as they prepare the rover for the unpaved road ahead.

Mission team members from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California will discuss mission “firsts” achieved so far and those to come in a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST) Friday, March 5.

The teleconference audio and accompanying visuals will stream live on the NASA JPL YouTube channel.

Discussing the rover’s progress will be:

Robert Hogg, Perseverance deputy mission manager, JPL

Anais Zarifian, Perseverance mobility testbed engineer, JPL

Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance deputy project scientist, JPL

Members of the media and public also may ask questions on social media during the teleconference using #CountdownToMars.

Since landing, NASA’s largest, most sophisticated Mars rover yet has gone through checks on every system and subsystem and sent back thousands of images from Jezero Crater.

These checks will continue in the coming days, and the rover will make its first drives. Each system checkout and milestone completed marks a significant step forward as the rover prepares for surface operations.

The primary mission is slated for one Martian year, or 687 Earth days.