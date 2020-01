Voice calls ,SMS and internet restored in parts of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar,18/1: Voice calls. SMS and Internet service has been restored in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Social media ban still continues there.

The government released an order on Saturday that said, “The mobile internet connectivity shall, however, remain suspended in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganerbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama,”

Broadband internet is available across the banks in Jammu and Kashmir.