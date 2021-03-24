Want a personal loan? Know the interest rates of SBI, PNB and Union Bank

-
World
124,859,833
-
USA
30,636,534
-
Brazil
12,136,615
-
India
11,734,058
-
Russia
4,483,471
-
UK
4,307,304
-
Italy
3,419,616
-
Turkey
3,061,520
-
Germany
2,689,205
-
Pakistan
637,042
-
China
90,125
For personal needs, it has become common nowadays to get a loan. Be it a wedding, foreign tour, or any kind of emergency. In this era of difficulty, if you want to take a personal loan, then for this, public sector banks have taken the special initiative. The country’s largest state-owned banks, State Bank (SBI), Union Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank are offering personal loans at easy interest rates. Let’s know the interest rates of these three banks …
State Bank of India (SBI): This is how you can take a loan
If you want to take a loan from SBI, then you only have to give a missed call to the number 7208933142. After this, you will get a back call from the bank and the process of your loan will be started. Customers can call the toll free number 1800 11 2211. If you want, you can get information about personal loans by sending SMS. The interest rate of this loan is 9.60 percent. You can take a loan of up to 20 lakh rupees.
Bank of India offers the cheapest personal loan union. The bank offers personal loans ranging from a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh. Union Bank charges 8.9 percent interest on a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh for 5 years. The minimum age of the applicant to take a loan should be 18 years. Personal loans can have a repayment period of up to 60 months or one year before retirement.
Punjab National Bank
It is followed by Punjab National Bank, which has an interest rate of 8.95 percent. Punjab National Bank offers personal loans ranging from a minimum amount of Rs 25,000 to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh. Any person can apply online for a personal loan of Punjab National Bank. PNB personal loans can have a repayment period ranging from 12 months to 60 months in which the option of foreclosure is one of the easiest ways to do it.