Want a personal loan? Know the interest rates of SBI, PNB and Union Bank

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,859,833
    World
    Confirmed: 124,859,833
    Active: 21,231,441
    Recovered: 100,880,783
    Death: 2,747,609
  • USA 30,636,534
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,636,534
    Active: 7,040,066
    Recovered: 23,039,585
    Death: 556,883
  • Brazil 12,136,615
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,136,615
    Active: 1,236,114
    Recovered: 10,601,658
    Death: 298,843
  • India 11,734,058
    India
    Confirmed: 11,734,058
    Active: 368,421
    Recovered: 11,205,160
    Death: 160,477
  • Russia 4,483,471
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,483,471
    Active: 288,852
    Recovered: 4,098,400
    Death: 96,219
  • UK 4,307,304
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,307,304
    Active: 468,362
    Recovered: 3,712,658
    Death: 126,284
  • Italy 3,419,616
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,419,616
    Active: 560,654
    Recovered: 2,753,083
    Death: 105,879
  • Turkey 3,061,520
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,061,520
    Active: 167,322
    Recovered: 2,863,882
    Death: 30,316
  • Germany 2,689,205
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,689,205
    Active: 168,197
    Recovered: 2,445,300
    Death: 75,708
  • Pakistan 637,042
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 637,042
    Active: 36,849
    Recovered: 586,228
    Death: 13,965
  • China 90,125
    China
    Confirmed: 90,125
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,331
    Death: 4,636

For personal needs, it has become common nowadays to get a loan. Be it a wedding, foreign tour, or any kind of emergency. In this era of difficulty, if you want to take a personal loan, then for this, public sector banks have taken the special initiative. The country’s largest state-owned banks, State Bank (SBI), Union Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank are offering personal loans at easy interest rates. Let’s know the interest rates of these three banks …

State Bank of India (SBI): This is how you can take a loan
If you want to take a loan from SBI, then you only have to give a missed call to the number 7208933142. After this, you will get a back call from the bank and the process of your loan will be started. Customers can call the toll free number 1800 11 2211. If you want, you can get information about personal loans by sending SMS. The interest rate of this loan is 9.60 percent. You can take a loan of up to 20 lakh rupees.
Bank of India offers the cheapest personal loan union. The bank offers personal loans ranging from a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh. Union Bank charges 8.9 percent interest on a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh for 5 years. The minimum age of the applicant to take a loan should be 18 years. Personal loans can have a repayment period of up to 60 months or one year before retirement.

Punjab National Bank
It is followed by Punjab National Bank, which has an interest rate of 8.95 percent. Punjab National Bank offers personal loans ranging from a minimum amount of Rs 25,000 to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh. Any person can apply online for a personal loan of Punjab National Bank. PNB personal loans can have a repayment period ranging from 12 months to 60 months in which the option of foreclosure is one of the easiest ways to do it.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.