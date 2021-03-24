Want a personal loan? Know the interest rates of SBI, PNB and Union Bank

COVID-19 Updates World 124,859,833 World Confirmed: 124,859,833 Active: 21,231,441 Recovered: 100,880,783 Death: 2,747,609

USA 30,636,534 USA Confirmed: 30,636,534 Active: 7,040,066 Recovered: 23,039,585 Death: 556,883

Brazil 12,136,615 Brazil Confirmed: 12,136,615 Active: 1,236,114 Recovered: 10,601,658 Death: 298,843

India 11,734,058 India Confirmed: 11,734,058 Active: 368,421 Recovered: 11,205,160 Death: 160,477

Russia 4,483,471 Russia Confirmed: 4,483,471 Active: 288,852 Recovered: 4,098,400 Death: 96,219

UK 4,307,304 UK Confirmed: 4,307,304 Active: 468,362 Recovered: 3,712,658 Death: 126,284

Italy 3,419,616 Italy Confirmed: 3,419,616 Active: 560,654 Recovered: 2,753,083 Death: 105,879

Turkey 3,061,520 Turkey Confirmed: 3,061,520 Active: 167,322 Recovered: 2,863,882 Death: 30,316

Germany 2,689,205 Germany Confirmed: 2,689,205 Active: 168,197 Recovered: 2,445,300 Death: 75,708

Pakistan 637,042 Pakistan Confirmed: 637,042 Active: 36,849 Recovered: 586,228 Death: 13,965

China 90,125 China Confirmed: 90,125 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,331 Death: 4,636

For personal needs, it has become common nowadays to get a loan. Be it a wedding, foreign tour, or any kind of emergency. In this era of difficulty, if you want to take a personal loan, then for this, public sector banks have taken the special initiative. The country’s largest state-owned banks, State Bank (SBI), Union Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank are offering personal loans at easy interest rates. Let’s know the interest rates of these three banks …

State Bank of India (SBI): This is how you can take a loan

If you want to take a loan from SBI, then you only have to give a missed call to the number 7208933142. After this, you will get a back call from the bank and the process of your loan will be started. Customers can call the toll free number 1800 11 2211. If you want, you can get information about personal loans by sending SMS. The interest rate of this loan is 9.60 percent. You can take a loan of up to 20 lakh rupees.

Bank of India offers the cheapest personal loan union. The bank offers personal loans ranging from a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh. Union Bank charges 8.9 percent interest on a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh for 5 years. The minimum age of the applicant to take a loan should be 18 years. Personal loans can have a repayment period of up to 60 months or one year before retirement.

Punjab National Bank

It is followed by Punjab National Bank, which has an interest rate of 8.95 percent. Punjab National Bank offers personal loans ranging from a minimum amount of Rs 25,000 to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh. Any person can apply online for a personal loan of Punjab National Bank. PNB personal loans can have a repayment period ranging from 12 months to 60 months in which the option of foreclosure is one of the easiest ways to do it.