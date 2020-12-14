Want to Have a Career in RBI? Then RBI Grade B is the perfect opportunity for you

RBI Grade B examination is a very respected competitive exam. To get a job in the Central Bank i.e RBI you need to pull up your shocks and start preparing. It is one of the toughest examination after the UPSC. Around 200 posts are notified every year and more than 2,00,000 candidates apply for it. The exam takes place in three phases, phase 1, phase 2, and Interview. So let’s find out the eligibility criteria, exam notifications, and other important factors regarding the examination 2021.

EXAM NOTIFICATION 2021

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the official notification for the post of RBI Grade B Officer 2021 Exam in the month of February 2021. It is an excellent opportunity for graduates who are looking for an opportunity in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

SALARY

Aspirants who will qualify for the post of Officers in the RBI Grade B 2020 Exam will be entitled to the salary of 12 to 14 lacs annually. The pay scale for the RBI Grade B officer will be Rs. 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750(2)-54400-2000(4)-62400. There will be a basic pay of Rs. 35,150/- with an increment of Rs. 1,250/- for nine years of their regular service. Further, the candidates will be promoted to the executive level where they will receive Rs. 50,900/- ad than in the next two years an increment of Rs.1,750/- will be given. After that, there will be an increment of Rs.2000/- for the following 2 years. They will be ending with the basic pay of Rs. 62400/- in case there is no promotion done in the due course. Besides this there are various allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family Allowance, Telephone Allowance, Conveyance Allowance, etc. are also given to candidates post their joining to the post of Officer in RBI.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Educational Qualification Officers in

Grade ‘B’ (DR) – (General) A minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PWD) or an equivalent grade in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations. Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR A Master’s Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University /Institute. Officers in

Grade ‘B’ (DR) –

DSIM A Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years; OR Master’s Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and a one-year postgraduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an institute of repute; OR M. Stat. The degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years OR Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years. i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd September 1989 and not later than 1st September 1998. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualifications, the upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.

Number of Attempts: If General Category candidates have already appeared 6-times for the Phase-I Exam of this post in the past, then they would be considered ineligible to apply. However, there is no such restriction in the case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD if the posts are reserved for them.

The maximum age for the following candidates:

S.no Category Age in Years 1 General 30 2 OBC 33 3 SC/ST 35 4 The person with disabilities 40

S.no Category Age in Years 1 General 30 2 OBC 33 3 SC/ST 35 4 The person with disabilities RBI Grade B 2021 – Exam Pattern 1. Selection for Officers in RBI Grade B (DR) – General RBI Grade B Phase-I Name of Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Awareness 80 80 English Language 30 30 Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 Reasoning Ability 60 60 Total 200 200 RBI Grade B Phase-II Phase-II Online Examination Sections Type Marks Duration Economic and Social Issues Objective 100 90 English Descriptive (Answers need to be typed with a keyboard) 100 90 Finance and Management Objective 100 90 Interview Phase III: Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview, centered on the aggregate of marks obtained in Phase-II (Paper-I +Paper-II +Paper-III). The interview will be of 50 marks. The candidate may opt for an interview either in Hindi or English. Final Selection will be through merit list which will be prepared by adding marks secured by candidates in Phase-II examination and interview. 2. Selection for Officers in RBI Grade B (DR) – DEPR Selection will be through the Online/ Written Examination (WE) and interview. There are 3 papers for the Examination. Paper I Objective Type (on Economics), Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Economics) & Paper III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard). Sections Marks Duration Paper-I Objective Type (on Economics) 100 120 Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Economics) (Question paper displayed on a computer, answers to be written on paper) 100 180 Paper-III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard) 100 90 Total 300 The final selection will be on the basis of performance in the ‘WE’ (Paper I, II, and III) and the interview has taken together. 3. Selection for Officers in RBI Grade B (DR) – DSIM Selection will be through the Online/ Written Examination (WE) and interview. There are 3 papers for the Examination. Paper I Objective Type (on Statistics), Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Statistics) & Paper III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard). Sections Marks Duration Paper-I Objective Type (on Statistics) 100 120 Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Statistics) (Question paper displayed on a computer, answers to be written on paper) 100 180 Paper-III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard) 100 90 Total 300 Final selection will be on the basis of performance in the ‘WE’ (Paper I, II and III) and the interview has taken together.

RBI Grade B 2021 Syllabus:

RBI will release a notification for 300 Grade B Officer. RBI is a banker’s bank and thus it has a lot of variation in exam syllabus and pattern as compared to IBPS exams.

It is advisable to know the latest exam pattern and syllabus of RBI Grade B Officers There is no such change expected this year, the exam pattern is expected to be the same for the Prelims exam as that of last year. The candidates who are preparing for RBI Grade B Exam need to know the areas to focus to crack the exam. Let us share the topics and types of questions to be asked in the RBI Grade B exam.

Detailed Syllabus of RBI Grade B Prelims 2021 (Phase I)

General Awareness Syllabus for RBI Grade B:

The level of the General Awareness section expected to be easy to moderate.

This is the only segment where candidates can score more and be able to be in the merit list. There is a total of 80 questions that will be asked in this section. The questions can be asked about different topics which are mentioned below-

(i) Current Affairs – National & International News, Awards & Authors, Sports News, Summits & Conferences, Schemes, Agreement & Deals, Science & technology, etc.

(ii) Banking & Financial + Economic News– Banking Terminology, Banking & Economic news, Monetary policies, Current rates, Financial & Economic News, Economics terms, etc.

(iii) Static GK – Static GK – Mountains Rivers, Ports, Parks, Dam, Thermal Power Plants, Temples, Stadiums, Airports, etc.

English Language syllabus for RBI Grade B:

Level of English Language section expected to be moderate.

Given is the list of important topics and questions to be asked from them-

(i) Spotting Error – 5 Questions (Moderate Level)

(ii) Reading Comprehension (R.C) – 10 Questions (Lengthy) based on Banking & Economy

(iiI) Cloze Test – 10 Questions (Moderate Level)

(iV) Para jumbles (6-7 sentences)– 5 Questions (Moderate Level)

Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus for RBI Grade B:

Level of the Quantitative Aptitude section expected to be moderate.

(i) Quadratic Equation – (Moderate to Tough)

(ii) Number Series – (Moderate to Tough level)

(iii) Data Interpretation – Based on Missing DI, Pie Chart, Caselet DI, Mix DI – (Tough level)

(iv) Miscellaneous Questions – (Tough)

Miscellaneous Questions may contain questions from topics like –Average, Ratio & Proportion, Profit loss, SI & CI, Time & Work, Time, Speed & Distance, Boats & Streams, Permutation& Probability, etc.

Reasoning Ability Syllabus for RBI Grade B:

The overall level of this section is expected to be Moderate. Questions will be asked from the following –

(i) Puzzle Test – (Tough Level)

(ii) Seating Arrangement (Circular) (Inside Outside) Blood Relation based – (Tough Level)

(iii) Linear Arrangement – (Moderate Level)

(iv) Syllogism (Moderate Level)

(v) Input-Output – (Tough Level)

(vi) Logical / Analytical Reasoning – (Tough Level)

(vii) Data Sufficiency – (Moderate Level) mostly on the seating arrangement

(viii) Inequality – (Moderate Level)

(ix) Coding-Decoding – (Moderate Level)

RBI Grade B Mains Syllabus (Phase II)

Paper-I – Economic and Social Issues:

Economic Issues

1. Inflation

2. Poor educational standards

3. Poor Infrastructure

4. The balance of Payment deterioration.

5. High levels of private debt

6. Inequality has risen rather than decreased.

7. Large Budget Deficit

8. Rigid labor Laws

9. Inefficient agriculture

10. Slowdown in growth

Social Issues:

1. Poverty

2. Illiteracy

3. Child Marriage

4. Child Labour

5. Casteism, Communalism, Regionalism and Language Conflicts

Paper-II -English (Writing Skills) –

This Descriptive paper of English is conducted to judge the writing skills of the candidate.

Paper-III -Finance and Management

This paper cover all important topics of Finance and management.

INTERVIEW DETAILS

RBI Grade B exam comprises of three phases:

Preliminary,

Mains and

Interview process

Candidates who will qualify for the first two phases will be called for the Interview process for the final appointment.

