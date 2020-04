Kolkatta, 26/4: Coronavirus has claimed the life of Bengal medical officer Dr. Biplab Kanti Dasgupta. He was tested positive for the COVID-19. He held the charge of Additional Director of Health Services in West Bengal.

Soon after his death, the West Bengal Doctor’s Forum released a note expressing condolence. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, relatives, colleagues, and other dear and near ones. Heartfelt condolences from the entire medical fraternity.”