Whatsapp dark mode coming in Android 10

WhatsApp, the online messaging service, with more than 1.5 billion active users, has been lagging behind other apps in the implementation of the dark mode. All the other apps have been quick to implement the dark mode, however, Whatsapp is still stuck with its all-white interface.

WhatsApp users are currently clamoring for the dark mode but it seems like they are in for the long haul as the messaging app still figures out the exact date for the dark mode’s rollout. But users can force start Whatsapp in Android 10

Here is how:

1. Enable ‘Developer options’ on your Android 10 device.

2. Scroll down to “Override force-dark” and enable it.

3. A dark color palette will be implemented on Whatsapp.

The dark themes can also be implemented on older versions of Android through the Android debug bridge (ADB). However, it will not work in all the devices as some manufacturers disable the night mode option on their phones.