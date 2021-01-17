Whatsapp Explains its Privacy Policy through Whatsapp Status

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 17/1: Messaging Application Whatsapp is doing everything to retain its users. The messaging app has taken an interesting step to explain its privacy policy. It has tried to explain its privacy policy through the Whatsapp status feature. Previously it had published a full-page advertisement in the newspaper to explain the same.

Whatsapp posted four status posts explaining, it does not  “read or listen to your personal conversations as they’re end-to-end encrypted.”

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
