Whatsapp Explains its Privacy Policy through Whatsapp Status

New Delhi, 17/1: Messaging Application Whatsapp is doing everything to retain its users. The messaging app has taken an interesting step to explain its privacy policy. It has tried to explain its privacy policy through the Whatsapp status feature. Previously it had published a full-page advertisement in the newspaper to explain the same.
Whatsapp posted four status posts explaining, it does not “read or listen to your personal conversations as they’re end-to-end encrypted.”
That’s how much #WhatsApp respects your privacy. They get into your phone and ask you to see status of a contact you never have in your phone. This is called Privacy 🔓 😒#WhatsAppStatus pic.twitter.com/dZlqPrL98l
— Chakradhar S.P. (@CSP_369) January 17, 2021