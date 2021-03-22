-
New Delhi, 22/3: If you use WhatsApp messaging app then there is news for you. WhatsApp is coming with five new features. These features will change the way you use this messaging app.
Voice messages playback speed features coming in WhatsApp
According to WaBetaInfo, the new feature tracking site of WhatsApp, the messaging app is testing voice messages. According to the information, now three new Voice Messages Playback Speed are being prepared for you. Now you will also be able to control Voice Notes.
WhatsApp will always be active in desktop
The site claims that users are going to get a new device control panel in the coming days. Now you will not have to login again and again while using WhatsApp in desktop. Once logged in, you will be able to use WhatsApp on the desktop.
Instagram Reels Now in WhatsApp
WhatsApp will now show you short videos along with messaging. According to reports, WhatsApp is also planning to launch Instagram Reels in the app very soon. Users will soon get this feature.
Messages will disappear in 24 hours
According to the information received, now the message will disappear within 24 hours in WhatsApp. That is, you will not need to delete the message by going to a chat again and again.
There will be group calls from desktop
It is being told in some reports that WhatsApp is going to give you the facility of calling on the desktop very soon. The best thing is that now you can make group calls from the desktop itself.