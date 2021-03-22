WhatsApp is coming with five new features

FeaturedScience & Technology
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,993,499
    World
    Confirmed: 123,993,499
    Active: 21,357,728
    Recovered: 99,906,101
    Death: 2,729,670
  • USA 30,525,546
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,525,546
    Active: 7,215,870
    Recovered: 22,754,337
    Death: 555,339
  • Brazil 11,998,233
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,998,233
    Active: 1,254,185
    Recovered: 10,449,933
    Death: 294,115
  • India 11,652,933
    India
    Confirmed: 11,652,933
    Active: 338,711
    Recovered: 11,154,179
    Death: 160,043
  • Russia 4,466,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,466,153
    Active: 293,577
    Recovered: 4,077,185
    Death: 95,391
  • UK 4,296,583
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,296,583
    Active: 497,217
    Recovered: 3,673,211
    Death: 126,155
  • Italy 3,376,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,376,376
    Active: 571,672
    Recovered: 2,699,762
    Death: 104,942
  • Turkey 3,013,122
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,013,122
    Active: 157,874
    Recovered: 2,825,187
    Death: 30,061
  • Germany 2,671,907
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,671,907
    Active: 173,202
    Recovered: 2,423,400
    Death: 75,305
  • Pakistan 630,471
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 630,471
    Active: 33,070
    Recovered: 583,538
    Death: 13,863
  • China 90,106
    China
    Confirmed: 90,106
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,309
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 22/3: If you use WhatsApp messaging app then there is news for you. WhatsApp is coming with five new features. These features will change the way you use this messaging app.

Voice messages playback speed features coming in WhatsApp

According to WaBetaInfo, the new feature tracking site of WhatsApp, the messaging app is testing voice messages. According to the information, now three new Voice Messages Playback Speed ​​are being prepared for you. Now you will also be able to control Voice Notes.

WhatsApp will always be active in desktop

The site claims that users are going to get a new device control panel in the coming days. Now you will not have to login again and again while using WhatsApp in desktop. Once logged in, you will be able to use WhatsApp on the desktop.

Instagram Reels Now in WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now show you short videos along with messaging. According to reports, WhatsApp is also planning to launch Instagram Reels in the app very soon. Users will soon get this feature.

Messages will disappear in 24 hours

According to the information received, now the message will disappear within 24 hours in WhatsApp. That is, you will not need to delete the message by going to a chat again and again.

There will be group calls from desktop

It is being told in some reports that WhatsApp is going to give you the facility of calling on the desktop very soon. The best thing is that now you can make group calls from the desktop itself.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.