COVID-19 Updates World 123,993,499 World Confirmed: 123,993,499 Active: 21,357,728 Recovered: 99,906,101 Death: 2,729,670

USA 30,525,546 USA Confirmed: 30,525,546 Active: 7,215,870 Recovered: 22,754,337 Death: 555,339

Brazil 11,998,233 Brazil Confirmed: 11,998,233 Active: 1,254,185 Recovered: 10,449,933 Death: 294,115

India 11,652,933 India Confirmed: 11,652,933 Active: 338,711 Recovered: 11,154,179 Death: 160,043

Russia 4,466,153 Russia Confirmed: 4,466,153 Active: 293,577 Recovered: 4,077,185 Death: 95,391

UK 4,296,583 UK Confirmed: 4,296,583 Active: 497,217 Recovered: 3,673,211 Death: 126,155

Italy 3,376,376 Italy Confirmed: 3,376,376 Active: 571,672 Recovered: 2,699,762 Death: 104,942

Turkey 3,013,122 Turkey Confirmed: 3,013,122 Active: 157,874 Recovered: 2,825,187 Death: 30,061

Germany 2,671,907 Germany Confirmed: 2,671,907 Active: 173,202 Recovered: 2,423,400 Death: 75,305

Pakistan 630,471 Pakistan Confirmed: 630,471 Active: 33,070 Recovered: 583,538 Death: 13,863

China 90,106 China Confirmed: 90,106 Active: 161 Recovered: 85,309 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 22/3: If you use WhatsApp messaging app then there is news for you. WhatsApp is coming with five new features. These features will change the way you use this messaging app.

Voice messages playback speed features coming in WhatsApp

According to WaBetaInfo, the new feature tracking site of WhatsApp, the messaging app is testing voice messages. According to the information, now three new Voice Messages Playback Speed ​​are being prepared for you. Now you will also be able to control Voice Notes.

WhatsApp will always be active in desktop

The site claims that users are going to get a new device control panel in the coming days. Now you will not have to login again and again while using WhatsApp in desktop. Once logged in, you will be able to use WhatsApp on the desktop.

Instagram Reels Now in WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now show you short videos along with messaging. According to reports, WhatsApp is also planning to launch Instagram Reels in the app very soon. Users will soon get this feature.

Messages will disappear in 24 hours

According to the information received, now the message will disappear within 24 hours in WhatsApp. That is, you will not need to delete the message by going to a chat again and again.

There will be group calls from desktop

It is being told in some reports that WhatsApp is going to give you the facility of calling on the desktop very soon. The best thing is that now you can make group calls from the desktop itself.