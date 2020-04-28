WhatsApp new feature for ios released

Instant messaging app WhatsApp recently announced that the limit of people users in group calling is being increased. Now this feature is being given to iOS users through an update.

After this update, iPhone users can now do group video calling with 8 people. This will not only be applicable for video calling, but 8 people will also be able to do group voice calling simultaneously.

Talking about the latest iOS update of WhatsApp, there will be some visual changes in it. It includes an updated message action menu. At present, this update has not come in Android. Apple users can update WhatsApp from the App Store.

Currently, this feature is in Android’s WhatsApp beta and soon the company will give it to all users through the final build. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has confirmed this week that a new update will be given in Android and iOS in a week.