WhatsApp users can now crosscheck forwarded messages

WhatsApp users will now be able to crosscheck the forwarded messages on ‘Search the Web’ option. This feature will be rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

This feature will available in android, ios, and WhatsApp web.

WhatsApp told in a blog that “Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about the content they have received,”

“This feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself”.