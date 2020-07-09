Who is Apsara Rani? Ram Gopal Verma facing backlash in Twitter for his Controversial tweet on Odia girl

Apsara Rani is an Odia girl born and brought up in Deharadun . She is currently residing in Hyderabad. She will be seen in Ram Gopal Verma’s upcoming movie “Thriller”.

She is currently trending on social media after Ram Gopal Verma tweeted about her. But RVG faced severe backlash in the social media for his controversial tweet on Odia girl.

Apsara is quite active on Instagram and Twitter and her followers have been increasing day by day on both the platforms.