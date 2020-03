New Delhi,20/3: Henk Bekedam, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) India representative lauded Narendra M/di’s call /or a ‘Janata Curfew’ or ‘People’s Curfew’ – a restriction imposed by people themselves to remain indoors.

Bekedam stated “We welcome Prime Minister`s call for a Janata curfew and adopting social distancing. Effective implementation of the strategy will go a long way in controlling the spread of the virus,”

WHO declared coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11