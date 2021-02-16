WHO lists Oxford vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 Updates World 109,677,246 World Confirmed: 109,677,246 Active: 22,888,956 Recovered: 84,369,465 Death: 2,418,825

USA 28,317,703 USA Confirmed: 28,317,703 Active: 9,462,875 Recovered: 18,356,625 Death: 498,203

India 10,925,710 India Confirmed: 10,925,710 Active: 136,845 Recovered: 10,633,025 Death: 155,840

Brazil 9,866,710 Brazil Confirmed: 9,866,710 Active: 821,576 Recovered: 8,805,239 Death: 239,895

Russia 4,086,090 Russia Confirmed: 4,086,090 Active: 398,534 Recovered: 3,607,036 Death: 80,520

UK 4,047,843 UK Confirmed: 4,047,843 Active: 1,740,041 Recovered: 2,190,406 Death: 117,396

Italy 2,729,223 Italy Confirmed: 2,729,223 Active: 398,098 Recovered: 2,237,290 Death: 93,835

Turkey 2,594,128 Turkey Confirmed: 2,594,128 Active: 84,131 Recovered: 2,482,435 Death: 27,562

Germany 2,346,876 Germany Confirmed: 2,346,876 Active: 152,127 Recovered: 2,128,800 Death: 65,949

Pakistan 564,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,824 Active: 25,383 Recovered: 527,061 Death: 12,380

China 89,788 China Confirmed: 89,788 Active: 605 Recovered: 84,547 Death: 4,636

Geneva, 16/2: The World Health Organization has listed AstraZeneca and Oxford university’s vaccine for emergency use.

A WHO statement said it had approved the vaccine as produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.

“We now have all the pieces in place for the rapid distribution of vaccines. But we still need to scale up production,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.