WHO lists Oxford vaccine for emergency use

-
World
109,677,246
WorldConfirmed: 109,677,246Active: 22,888,956Recovered: 84,369,465Death: 2,418,825
-
USA
28,317,703
USAConfirmed: 28,317,703Active: 9,462,875Recovered: 18,356,625Death: 498,203
-
India
10,925,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,925,710Active: 136,845Recovered: 10,633,025Death: 155,840
-
Brazil
9,866,710
BrazilConfirmed: 9,866,710Active: 821,576Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 239,895
-
Russia
4,086,090
RussiaConfirmed: 4,086,090Active: 398,534Recovered: 3,607,036Death: 80,520
-
UK
4,047,843
UKConfirmed: 4,047,843Active: 1,740,041Recovered: 2,190,406Death: 117,396
-
Italy
2,729,223
ItalyConfirmed: 2,729,223Active: 398,098Recovered: 2,237,290Death: 93,835
-
Turkey
2,594,128
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,594,128Active: 84,131Recovered: 2,482,435Death: 27,562
-
Germany
2,346,876
GermanyConfirmed: 2,346,876Active: 152,127Recovered: 2,128,800Death: 65,949
-
Pakistan
564,824
PakistanConfirmed: 564,824Active: 25,383Recovered: 527,061Death: 12,380
-
China
89,788
ChinaConfirmed: 89,788Active: 605Recovered: 84,547Death: 4,636
Geneva, 16/2: The World Health Organization has listed AstraZeneca and Oxford university’s vaccine for emergency use.
A WHO statement said it had approved the vaccine as produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.
“We now have all the pieces in place for the rapid distribution of vaccines. But we still need to scale up production,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.