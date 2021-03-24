ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ମସ୍ତିଷ୍କର ଆକାର ଅନ୍ୟ ଦେଶର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମସ୍ତିଷ୍କଠାରୁ ଛୋଟ, କାହିଁକି

FeaturedBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 125,031,208
    World
    Confirmed: 125,031,208
    Active: 21,295,711
    Recovered: 100,986,052
    Death: 2,749,445
  • USA 30,641,415
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,641,415
    Active: 7,044,275
    Recovered: 23,040,216
    Death: 556,924
  • Brazil 12,136,615
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,136,615
    Active: 1,236,114
    Recovered: 10,601,658
    Death: 298,843
  • India 11,780,157
    India
    Confirmed: 11,780,157
    Active: 392,810
    Recovered: 11,226,705
    Death: 160,642
  • Russia 4,483,471
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,483,471
    Active: 288,852
    Recovered: 4,098,400
    Death: 96,219
  • UK 4,307,304
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,307,304
    Active: 468,362
    Recovered: 3,712,658
    Death: 126,284
  • Italy 3,419,616
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,419,616
    Active: 560,654
    Recovered: 2,753,083
    Death: 105,879
  • Turkey 3,061,520
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,061,520
    Active: 167,322
    Recovered: 2,863,882
    Death: 30,316
  • Germany 2,692,525
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,692,525
    Active: 171,465
    Recovered: 2,445,300
    Death: 75,760
  • Pakistan 637,042
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 637,042
    Active: 36,849
    Recovered: 586,228
    Death: 13,965
  • China 90,125
    China
    Confirmed: 90,125
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,331
    Death: 4,636

ଆପଣମାନେ ହୁଏତ ଏକଥା ଜାଣିନଥିବେ ଯେ, ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ମସ୍ତିଷ୍କର ଆକାର ସମାନ ନଥାଏ । ବିଶେଷ କରି ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ମସ୍ତିଷ୍କ ଅନ୍ୟ ଦେଶର ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଛୋଟ ବୋଲି ଏକ ଗବେଷଣାରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରେ ଥିବା ଇଣ୍ଟରନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ଇନଷ୍ଟିଚ୍ୟୁଟ ଅଫ ଟେକ୍ନୋଲୋଜି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ବ୍ରେନ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏହି ପରୀକ୍ଷଣରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ଯେ, ଅନ୍ୟ ଦେଶର ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କର ମସ୍କିଷ୍କର ଲମ୍ବ ୧୮୧ ମିଲିମିଟର ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ମସ୍ତିଷ୍କର ଲମ୍ବ ୧୬୦ ମିଲିମିଟର ରହିଛି । ସେହିପରି ଚାଇନା ଓ କୋରିଆର ଲୋକଙ୍କର ମସ୍ତିଷ୍କର ଲମ୍ବ ଯଥାକ୍ରମେ ୧୭୫ ମିଲିମିଟର ଓ ୧୬୦ ମିଲିମିଟର ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.