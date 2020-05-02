Will Amazon and Flipkart deliver in your area? Know the details..

New Delhi,2/5: In the third phase of lockdown by the central government, e-commerce companies in the Orange and Green zones have been allowed to deliver the non-essential goods.. Since this government order, now e-commerce companies have started to start their work so that now the non-essential goods can be delivered to the customers. However, in the Red Zone, these companies will only deliver essential items.

Amazon India spokesperson said that after this government order, e-commerce companies will be able to deliver goods safely to people living in Orange and Green zones. For this, his company will pay special attention.

