Will defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes or I will quit Politics : Suvendu Adhikari

Nandigram, 18/1: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest from the Nandigram Constituency in the upcoming Bengal election, Politics is hitting up.Nandigram is the stronghold of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

After the announcement made by Mamata, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made bold claims that he will defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes, otherwise, he will quit politics.

Suvendu Adhikari said addressing a rallay, “If I do not defeat her [Mamata] with half lakh votes in Nandigram I will quit politics!”