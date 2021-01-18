Will defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes or I will quit Politics : Suvendu Adhikari

-
World
95,570,374
WorldConfirmed: 95,570,374Active: 25,247,859Recovered: 68,281,022Death: 2,041,493
-
USA
24,483,901
USAConfirmed: 24,483,901Active: 9,647,114Recovered: 14,429,571Death: 407,216
-
India
10,572,672
IndiaConfirmed: 10,572,672Active: 208,874Recovered: 10,211,342Death: 152,456
-
Brazil
8,488,099
BrazilConfirmed: 8,488,099Active: 866,577Recovered: 7,411,654Death: 209,868
-
Russia
3,591,066
RussiaConfirmed: 3,591,066Active: 546,265Recovered: 2,978,764Death: 66,037
-
UK
3,395,959
UKConfirmed: 3,395,959Active: 1,771,962Recovered: 1,534,736Death: 89,261
-
Turkey
2,387,101
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,387,101Active: 100,240Recovered: 2,262,864Death: 23,997
-
Italy
2,381,277
ItalyConfirmed: 2,381,277Active: 553,374Recovered: 1,745,726Death: 82,177
-
Germany
2,052,167
GermanyConfirmed: 2,052,167Active: 312,976Recovered: 1,691,700Death: 47,491
-
Pakistan
521,211
PakistanConfirmed: 521,211Active: 34,986Recovered: 475,228Death: 10,997
-
China
88,336
ChinaConfirmed: 88,336Active: 1,301Recovered: 82,400Death: 4,635
Nandigram, 18/1: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest from the Nandigram Constituency in the upcoming Bengal election, Politics is hitting up.Nandigram is the stronghold of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
After the announcement made by Mamata, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made bold claims that he will defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes, otherwise, he will quit politics.
Suvendu Adhikari said addressing a rallay, “If I do not defeat her [Mamata] with half lakh votes in Nandigram I will quit politics!”