ଯମଜ ସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଲେ ୭୪ ବର୍ଷିୟା ମହିଳା

World
116,668,383
USA
29,593,704
India
11,191,864
Brazil
10,871,843
Russia
4,301,159
UK
4,207,304
Italy
3,023,129
Turkey
2,757,460
Germany
2,493,887
Pakistan
587,014
China
89,962
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୬ା୩: ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶର ଗୁଣ୍ଟୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଜଣେ ୭୪ ବର୍ଷିୟା ମହିଳା ଯମଜ ସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅଧିକ ବୟସରେ ମହିଳା ଜଣକ ଛୁଆଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଇ ବିଶ୍ୱ ରେକର୍ଡରେ ନିଜର ନାମକୁ ସାମିଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମହିଳାଙ୍କର ଗର୍ଭଧାରଣ ପାଇଁ ୪ ଜଣ ଡାକ୍ତର ଅପରେସନରେ ସାମିଲ ଥିଲେ । ନେଲଲାପତିପୋଡ଼ୁ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଏହି ମହିଳା ବିବାହର ୫୭ ବର୍ଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସନ୍ତାନହୀନ ଥିଲେ । ସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କୁ ପାଇବା ପରେ ଉଭୟ ସ୍ୱାମୀ ଓ ସ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖୁସିର ଲହରି ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ୨୦୧୬ ମସିହାରେ ହରିୟାଣାର ଜଣେ ମହିଳା ୭୦ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ମାତୃତ୍ୱର ଅଧିକାରିଣୀ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।