ଯମଜ ସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଲେ ୭୪ ବର୍ଷିୟା ମହିଳା

FeaturedBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 116,668,383
    World
    Confirmed: 116,668,383
    Active: 21,795,668
    Recovered: 92,280,668
    Death: 2,592,047
  • USA 29,593,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,593,704
    Active: 8,874,812
    Recovered: 20,183,329
    Death: 535,563
  • India 11,191,864
    India
    Confirmed: 11,191,864
    Active: 181,997
    Recovered: 10,852,174
    Death: 157,693
  • Brazil 10,871,843
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,871,843
    Active: 937,485
    Recovered: 9,671,410
    Death: 262,948
  • Russia 4,301,159
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,301,159
    Active: 327,553
    Recovered: 3,885,321
    Death: 88,285
  • UK 4,207,304
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,207,304
    Active: 938,476
    Recovered: 3,144,567
    Death: 124,261
  • Italy 3,023,129
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,023,129
    Active: 456,470
    Recovered: 2,467,388
    Death: 99,271
  • Turkey 2,757,460
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,757,460
    Active: 119,711
    Recovered: 2,608,848
    Death: 28,901
  • Germany 2,493,887
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,493,887
    Active: 129,490
    Recovered: 2,292,100
    Death: 72,297
  • Pakistan 587,014
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 587,014
    Active: 17,117
    Recovered: 556,769
    Death: 13,128
  • China 89,962
    China
    Confirmed: 89,962
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,153
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୬ା୩: ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶର ଗୁଣ୍ଟୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଜଣେ ୭୪ ବର୍ଷିୟା ମହିଳା ଯମଜ ସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅଧିକ ବୟସରେ ମହିଳା ଜଣକ ଛୁଆଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଇ ବିଶ୍ୱ ରେକର୍ଡରେ ନିଜର ନାମକୁ ସାମିଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମହିଳାଙ୍କର ଗର୍ଭଧାରଣ ପାଇଁ ୪ ଜଣ ଡାକ୍ତର ଅପରେସନରେ ସାମିଲ ଥିଲେ । ନେଲଲାପତିପୋଡ଼ୁ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଏହି ମହିଳା ବିବାହର ୫୭ ବର୍ଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସନ୍ତାନହୀନ ଥିଲେ । ସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କୁ ପାଇବା ପରେ ଉଭୟ ସ୍ୱାମୀ ଓ ସ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖୁସିର ଲହରି ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ୨୦୧୬ ମସିହାରେ ହରିୟାଣାର ଜଣେ ମହିଳା ୭୦ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ମାତୃତ୍ୱର ଅଧିକାରିଣୀ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.