Woman seeks divorce because his husband loves her too much , doesn’t fight

In a shocking revelation, a woman in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh sought a divorce from her husband because his husband loves her too much. She also alleged that her husband never fights with her.

According to the reports , the woman doesn’t digest her husband’s too much love for her. She says she does not want a life where her husband agrees to everything.

The cleric of the Sharia court was shocked to listen to the complaint.