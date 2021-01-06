Wonder Boy from Odisha Clears Microsoft Associate Examination

COVID-19 Updates World 86,981,840 World Confirmed: 86,981,840 Active: 23,416,960 Recovered: 61,685,856 Death: 1,879,024

Bhubaneswar, 6/1: A seven- year old boy from Balangir, Odisha has managed to clear the Microsoft Associate Examination. For those who are unaware, Microsoft Associate Examination is conducted for those who want to pursue a career in the field of technology.

Venkat Raman Pattnaik, a class 3 student has managed to crack this exam. According to The Indian Express, the child prodigy is home-schooled from White-hat jr. He has cleared the MTA exam for introduction to programming in Java, Javascript, Python, HTML, CSS, and database administration fundamentals.

It is indeed a rare feat for anybody who is this young. Clearing a tough examination at seven, where all the same-aged children run after fancy toys is quite remarkable. Certainly, we are all set to produce another Satya Nadela from our country.