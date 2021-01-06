ପୁଣି ଗାଈ ପାଟିରେ ଫୁଟିଲା ବୋମା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୬ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପୁଣି ଗାଈ ପାଟିରେ ଫୁଟିଛି ବୋମା । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ କୁକୁଡାଖଣ୍ଡିରେ ଘଟିଛି ଏହି ଅଘଟଣ । ସୂଚନା ମୁତାବକ, ଗାଈଟି ବିଲରେ ଚରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅଜାଣତରେ ବୋମାଟିକୁ ଖାଇଦେଇଥିଲା । ପାଟିରେ ବୋମାଟି ଫୁଟିବାରୁ ଗାଈର ଅବସ୍ଥାର ଗୁରୁତର ରହିଛି । ଗାଈଟିକୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସମୟରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କରାଯାଉଛି । ସେହିପରି ଗତକାଲି ଖଲିକୋଟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବୋମା ଚୋବାଇ ଗୋଟିଏ ଗାଈ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ବାରହା ଶିକାର ପାଇଁ ବୋମା ବିଛାଯାଇଥିବା ସନ୍ଦେହ କରାଯାଉଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
