ପୁଣି ଗାଈ ପାଟିରେ ଫୁଟିଲା ବୋମା

World
WorldConfirmed: 86,981,840Active: 23,416,960Recovered: 61,685,856Death: 1,879,024
USA
USAConfirmed: 21,579,641Active: 8,351,761Recovered: 12,862,216Death: 365,664
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,375,478Active: 228,055Recovered: 9,997,272Death: 150,151
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,812,007Active: 650,823Recovered: 6,963,407Death: 197,777
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,308,601Active: 562,927Recovered: 2,685,723Death: 59,951
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,774,479Active: 2,698,174Recovered: N/ADeath: 76,305
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,270,101Active: 92,884Recovered: 2,155,338Death: 21,879
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,181,619Active: 569,161Recovered: 1,536,129Death: 76,329
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,817,171Active: 328,891Recovered: 1,451,000Death: 37,280
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 492,594Active: 33,740Recovered: 448,393Death: 10,461
China
ChinaConfirmed: 87,215Active: 443Recovered: 82,138Death: 4,634
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୬ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପୁଣି ଗାଈ ପାଟିରେ ଫୁଟିଛି ବୋମା । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ କୁକୁଡାଖଣ୍ଡିରେ ଘଟିଛି ଏହି ଅଘଟଣ । ସୂଚନା ମୁତାବକ, ଗାଈଟି ବିଲରେ ଚରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅଜାଣତରେ ବୋମାଟିକୁ ଖାଇଦେଇଥିଲା । ପାଟିରେ ବୋମାଟି ଫୁଟିବାରୁ ଗାଈର ଅବସ୍ଥାର ଗୁରୁତର ରହିଛି । ଗାଈଟିକୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସମୟରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କରାଯାଉଛି । ସେହିପରି ଗତକାଲି ଖଲିକୋଟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବୋମା ଚୋବାଇ ଗୋଟିଏ ଗାଈ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ବାରହା ଶିକାର ପାଇଁ ବୋମା ବିଛାଯାଇଥିବା ସନ୍ଦେହ କରାଯାଉଛି ।