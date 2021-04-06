Worst Food to Eat when you are Hungry!

COVID-19 Updates World 132,618,923 World Confirmed: 132,618,923 Active: 22,837,183 Recovered: 106,904,740 Death: 2,877,000

USA 31,504,311 USA Confirmed: 31,504,311 Active: 6,873,649 Recovered: 24,061,264 Death: 569,398

Brazil 13,023,189 Brazil Confirmed: 13,023,189 Active: 1,253,847 Recovered: 11,436,189 Death: 333,153

India 12,712,759 India Confirmed: 12,712,759 Active: 804,850 Recovered: 11,742,191 Death: 165,718

Russia 4,597,868 Russia Confirmed: 4,597,868 Active: 276,727 Recovered: 4,220,035 Death: 101,106

UK 4,364,529 UK Confirmed: 4,364,529 Active: 315,384 Recovered: 3,922,263 Death: 126,882

Italy 3,678,944 Italy Confirmed: 3,678,944 Active: 570,096 Recovered: 2,997,522 Death: 111,326

Turkey 3,529,601 Turkey Confirmed: 3,529,601 Active: 366,168 Recovered: 3,130,977 Death: 32,456

Germany 2,907,759 Germany Confirmed: 2,907,759 Active: 232,908 Recovered: 2,597,100 Death: 77,751

Pakistan 696,184 Pakistan Confirmed: 696,184 Active: 63,102 Recovered: 618,158 Death: 14,924

China 90,329 China Confirmed: 90,329 Active: 244 Recovered: 85,449 Death: 4,636

Here are a few very Dangerous foods that you should never eat while you are hungry. Eating these might make you ill. Have a look:

Chips

Consuming chips is harmful for you anyway. But when you consume it on an empty stomach, it affects your digestive system badly. In such a situation, fry food or baked food should not be consumed on an empty stomach.

Coffee

People often start drinking coffee or tea on an empty stomach. They feel that it will bring freshness to the body. But it causes many problems in your body. In the absence of a meal, hydrochloric acid is formed in the body due to its consumption. It damages your digestive system.

Consuming Fruits

Like vegetables, people advocate the consumption of fruits. But even these people may not be aware that consuming large amounts of fruits on an empty stomach can be harmful. This can increase the sugar level in your blood. After half an hour of this, the sugar level in the blood starts decreasing. But you can eat a banana or apple if you want. But the intake of fruits in excessive quantity should be completely avoided.

Raw Vegetables

We have often heard our elders say that vegetables should be consumed in large quantities. But you may face problems related to gas and digestion by consuming raw vegetables in case of skipping meals or excessive hunger. Therefore, raw vegetables should not be consumed on an empty stomach.

Red Meat

Red meat is considered the best source of protein. But there is also a truth that it requires a good amount of time to digest. In such a situation, the body has to work harder to digest it, if you are eating it on an empty stomach. By taking it, you feel full for a long time, after which you cannot muster the courage to eat anything.