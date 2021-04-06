Worst Food to Eat when you are Hungry!

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 132,618,923Active: 22,837,183Recovered: 106,904,740Death: 2,877,000
USA
USAConfirmed: 31,504,311Active: 6,873,649Recovered: 24,061,264Death: 569,398
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 13,023,189Active: 1,253,847Recovered: 11,436,189Death: 333,153
India
IndiaConfirmed: 12,712,759Active: 804,850Recovered: 11,742,191Death: 165,718
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,597,868Active: 276,727Recovered: 4,220,035Death: 101,106
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,364,529Active: 315,384Recovered: 3,922,263Death: 126,882
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,678,944Active: 570,096Recovered: 2,997,522Death: 111,326
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,529,601Active: 366,168Recovered: 3,130,977Death: 32,456
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,907,759Active: 232,908Recovered: 2,597,100Death: 77,751
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 696,184Active: 63,102Recovered: 618,158Death: 14,924
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,329Active: 244Recovered: 85,449Death: 4,636
Here are a few very Dangerous foods that you should never eat while you are hungry. Eating these might make you ill. Have a look:
Chips
Consuming chips is harmful for you anyway. But when you consume it on an empty stomach, it affects your digestive system badly. In such a situation, fry food or baked food should not be consumed on an empty stomach.
Coffee
People often start drinking coffee or tea on an empty stomach. They feel that it will bring freshness to the body. But it causes many problems in your body. In the absence of a meal, hydrochloric acid is formed in the body due to its consumption. It damages your digestive system.
Consuming Fruits
Like vegetables, people advocate the consumption of fruits. But even these people may not be aware that consuming large amounts of fruits on an empty stomach can be harmful. This can increase the sugar level in your blood. After half an hour of this, the sugar level in the blood starts decreasing. But you can eat a banana or apple if you want. But the intake of fruits in excessive quantity should be completely avoided.
Raw Vegetables
We have often heard our elders say that vegetables should be consumed in large quantities. But you may face problems related to gas and digestion by consuming raw vegetables in case of skipping meals or excessive hunger. Therefore, raw vegetables should not be consumed on an empty stomach.
Red Meat
Red meat is considered the best source of protein. But there is also a truth that it requires a good amount of time to digest. In such a situation, the body has to work harder to digest it, if you are eating it on an empty stomach. By taking it, you feel full for a long time, after which you cannot muster the courage to eat anything.