Wrestler Deepak Punia has tested Coronavirus positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. According to the latest reports, Wrestler Deepak Punia has tested positive for coronavirus. The Twitter handle of Sports Authority of India took to Twitter to announce the news.

