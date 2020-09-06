Wrestler Deepak Punia has tested Coronavirus positive

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. According to the latest reports, Wrestler Deepak Punia has tested positive for coronavirus. The Twitter handle of Sports Authority of India took to Twitter to announce the news.

Wrestler Deepak Punia tested Covid positive during the test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp in Sonepat, and was in hospital. Now he's been advised home quarantine by doctors as he's stable & asymptomatic. His home stay is approved by District Covid Nodal Officer. pic.twitter.com/v86f2yoFRL — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) September 6, 2020