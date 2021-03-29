Xiaomi launched an electric scooter by its associate company Ninebot, You will be amazed after knowing the Price

Xiaomi partner Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter with 20km range launched

Seagway-Ninebot, Xiaomi’s subsidiary company has launched electric scooter. This scooter comes with a foldable design. Let us know that Ninebot is known for its foldable design scooter. Xiaomi’s MIJIA electric scooter also comes with a similar design, which Ninebot only manufactures. This scooter can prove to be very helpful in traveling everyday. Let’s know its special things …

Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter

The maintenance, portability and affordable price of this scooter make it special. However, it can easily be punctured. Users of such scooters mainly use non-pneumatic tires, which are hollow and feel jerky when traveling with them.

Special Tires

This electric scooter gets two 10-inch high-elastic tires. According to Ninebot, it is more durable than previous scooter tires. These tires get water-breaking and non-slip design, due to which it does not slip on wet roads.

Sophisticated Motor

The Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter comes with a brushless and hall-less motor, which has a lifespan of 3000 hours. The scooter comes with a lithium-ion battery. If the company believes that the battery life will remain 70 percent even after 5 years. Officially, the scooter has a 300W power battery and a 20KM range.

Ride Modes

This scooter offers three modes – Energy-saving Mode, Standard Mode and Sports Mode. The scooter gets LED display handles and modes. The scooter offers a maximum speed of 15km / h in energy mode and a maximum speed of 25Km / h in standard and sports modes.

Low Price

Talking about other specifications, the Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter comes with BMS management technology, which always monitors the working status and battery life. This scooter can be purchased from Jingdong at a price of 1599 yuan (about 17,700 rupees).