Xiaomi launched an electric scooter by its associate company Ninebot, You will be amazed after knowing the Price

Xiaomi partner Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter with 20km range launched

BusinessFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,874,513
    World
    Confirmed: 127,874,513
    Active: 22,009,641
    Recovered: 103,067,173
    Death: 2,797,699
  • USA 30,965,545
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,965,545
    Active: 6,992,133
    Recovered: 23,410,886
    Death: 562,526
  • Brazil 12,534,688
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,534,688
    Active: 1,309,448
    Recovered: 10,912,941
    Death: 312,299
  • India 12,039,644
    India
    Confirmed: 12,039,644
    Active: 521,770
    Recovered: 11,355,993
    Death: 161,881
  • Russia 4,528,543
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,528,543
    Active: 284,102
    Recovered: 4,146,408
    Death: 98,033
  • UK 4,333,042
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,333,042
    Active: 401,034
    Recovered: 3,805,416
    Death: 126,592
  • Italy 3,532,057
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,532,057
    Active: 573,235
    Recovered: 2,850,889
    Death: 107,933
  • Turkey 3,208,173
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,208,173
    Active: 220,004
    Recovered: 2,957,093
    Death: 31,076
  • Germany 2,786,345
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,786,345
    Active: 215,077
    Recovered: 2,494,800
    Death: 76,468
  • Pakistan 659,116
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 659,116
    Active: 46,663
    Recovered: 598,197
    Death: 14,256
  • China 90,182
    China
    Confirmed: 90,182
    Active: 172
    Recovered: 85,374
    Death: 4,636

Xiaomi partner Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter with 20km range launched

 Seagway-Ninebot, Xiaomi’s subsidiary company has launched electric scooter. This scooter comes with a foldable design. Let us know that Ninebot is known for its foldable design scooter. Xiaomi’s MIJIA electric scooter also comes with a similar design, which Ninebot only manufactures. This scooter can prove to be very helpful in traveling everyday. Let’s know its special things …

Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter

Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter

The maintenance, portability and affordable price of this scooter make it special. However, it can easily be punctured. Users of such scooters mainly use non-pneumatic tires, which are hollow and feel jerky when traveling with them.

Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter

Special Tires

This electric scooter gets two 10-inch high-elastic tires. According to Ninebot, it is more durable than previous scooter tires. These tires get water-breaking and non-slip design, due to which it does not slip on wet roads.

Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter

Sophisticated Motor

The Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter comes with a brushless and hall-less motor, which has a lifespan of 3000 hours. The scooter comes with a lithium-ion battery. If the company believes that the battery life will remain 70 percent even after 5 years. Officially, the scooter has a 300W power battery and a 20KM range.

Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter

Ride Modes

This scooter offers three modes – Energy-saving Mode, Standard Mode and Sports Mode. The scooter gets LED display handles and modes. The scooter offers a maximum speed of 15km / h in energy mode and a maximum speed of 25Km / h in standard and sports modes.

Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter

Low Price

Talking about other specifications, the Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter comes with BMS management technology, which always monitors the working status and battery life. This scooter can be purchased from Jingdong at a price of 1599 yuan (about 17,700 rupees).

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.