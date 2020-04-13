Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to be launched soon

After launching the flagship Xiaomi MI Note 10 with a monster 108MP camera, Xiaomi is planning to launch a lite version of MI Note 10. This time the Mi Note 10 Lite has been spotted via a listing on Thailand’s NBTC certification site. The Mi Note 10 Lite is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Mi Note 10 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and come with a 6.47-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The software on the phone is said to be the latest Android 10. Other than this, the phone will be powered by a 5,260 mAh battery charged at 30W.