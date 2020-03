Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to three days ED custody

Mumbai, 8/3: A sessions court in Mumbai sent Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to three-day custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED on Sunday early morning had arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in money laundering case after several hours of questioning.

Kapoor, whose Mumbai house was raided by the ED on Friday, was questioned by the central agency in connection with a money-laundering probe on Saturday