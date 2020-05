UP, 16/5: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced 2 lakh and 50,000 compensations for the deceased and the injured migrant workers respectively in the Auraiya accident. In a tragic accident, at least 24 people have died and 36 people have injured as a truck rammed into the migrant laborers. All the migrants belong to West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. They are coming from Rajasthan.