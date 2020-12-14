YOUTUBE and GMAIL Servers Down!!

-
World
72,742,299
WorldConfirmed: 72,742,299Active: 20,172,818Recovered: 50,948,658Death: 1,620,823
-
USA
16,737,267
USAConfirmed: 16,737,267Active: 6,706,369Recovered: 9,724,439Death: 306,459
-
India
9,885,447
IndiaConfirmed: 9,885,447Active: 353,773Recovered: 9,388,274Death: 143,400
-
Brazil
6,901,990
BrazilConfirmed: 6,901,990Active: 737,618Recovered: 5,982,953Death: 181,419
-
Russia
2,681,256
RussiaConfirmed: 2,681,256Active: 509,068Recovered: 2,124,797Death: 47,391
-
UK
1,849,403
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
-
Italy
1,843,712
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
-
Turkey
1,836,728
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
-
Germany
1,338,483
GermanyConfirmed: 1,338,483Active: 348,177Recovered: 967,900Death: 22,406
-
Pakistan
440,787
PakistanConfirmed: 440,787Active: 47,236Recovered: 384,719Death: 8,832
-
China
86,741
ChinaConfirmed: 86,741Active: 313Recovered: 81,794Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 14/12: Video surfing site Youtube and Gmail are reportedly down in India and some other countries like US and parts of Europe according to the popular website Down Detector. Previously on September 25 YouTube, Google and Gmail had crashed in the US and UK for more than 20 minutes.