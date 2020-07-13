YouTuber Shubham Mishra detained over rape threat to standup comedian Agrima Joshua

YouTuber Shubham Mishra detained by police over rape threat to stand up comedian Agrima Joshua. The comedian made headlines after a video of her comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during one of her acts went viral.

He was arrested by Vadodara police after his video in which he openly threatens Agrima went viral. An FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 354 (A), 504 (intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman).