Zomato delivery boy tests Corona Positive, people are on alert

In a shocking development, a Zomato delivery boy tests Coronavirus positive which caused panic among people. This incident happened in Thiruvanthapuram . A medical representative and a police officer also tested Coronavirus positive.The 37-year-old Zomato delivery executive, who hails from the outskirts of the city, has been living in a lodge near the Palayam market as he decided to be in self-isolation after he developed Covid symptoms. His samples were collected on July 2 and was confirmed him to be having the virus on Saturday.