Zomato Delivery Executive denies allegation of attacking woman in Bengaluru

COVID-19 Updates World 119,120,511 World Confirmed: 119,120,511 Active: 21,747,492 Recovered: 94,731,229 Death: 2,641,790

USA 29,925,902 USA Confirmed: 29,925,902 Active: 8,584,883 Recovered: 20,797,298 Death: 543,721

India 11,308,846 India Confirmed: 11,308,846 Active: 197,217 Recovered: 10,953,303 Death: 158,326

Brazil 11,284,269 Brazil Confirmed: 11,284,269 Active: 1,052,579 Recovered: 9,958,566 Death: 273,124

Russia 4,360,823 Russia Confirmed: 4,360,823 Active: 310,556 Recovered: 3,959,533 Death: 90,734

UK 4,241,677 UK Confirmed: 4,241,677 Active: 729,854 Recovered: 3,386,655 Death: 125,168

Italy 3,149,017 Italy Confirmed: 3,149,017 Active: 497,350 Recovered: 2,550,483 Death: 101,184

Turkey 2,835,989 Turkey Confirmed: 2,835,989 Active: 147,606 Recovered: 2,659,093 Death: 29,290

Germany 2,546,510 Germany Confirmed: 2,546,510 Active: 135,950 Recovered: 2,337,000 Death: 73,560

Pakistan 600,198 Pakistan Confirmed: 600,198 Active: 18,703 Recovered: 568,065 Death: 13,430

China 90,027 China Confirmed: 90,027 Active: 182 Recovered: 85,209 Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 12/3: The Zomato Delivery executive who was alleged of hitting a Bengaluru woman named Hitesha Chandranee was arrested on Thursday. But the delivery executive has denied the allegations and said that it was the woman who first verbally abused him, and then hit him with a “chappal.”

The woman, Hitesha Chandranee, has alleged that the Zomato delivery executive “barged” into her home and physically assaulted her.

“After I reached her apartment door, I handed her the food and I was expecting her to pay me (as she had opted for cash on delivery mode of payment),” Kamaraj was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Kamaraj said that he even apologized since the delivery was delayed due to traffic and bad roads but Chandranee was very rude.

“She asked me ‘Why are you late?’ I apologized and said there was some civic work going on and also there was traffic congestion. But she kept on insisting that the order has to be delivered within 45-50 minutes. I am working on this job for more than two years and this is the first time that I have had to go through this kind of an ordeal,” he told TNM.

He stated that Hitesha refused to pay after taking the order. He added “Fearing that I will lose money, I pleaded that she pay for the order. At this point, she called me a ‘slave’ and then she started shouting ‘What can you do?”

“In the meantime, Zomato support told me that they have canceled the order from their end based on her request and I asked her to return the food but she did not cooperate,” he added.

The Zomato delivery executive said he had thought of leaving the building but she started using expletives in Hindi and suddenly threw slippers at him and started hitting him.

He used his hands to save himself and it was at that point when she accidentally hit herself with her finger ring on the nose, which led to the bleeding.

The incident happened on Tuesday and the matter came to light on Wednesday when the woman shared a video on social media.