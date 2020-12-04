Zydus Cadila to start phase 3 trials of coronavirus vaccine on patients

COVID-19 Updates World 65,595,731 World Confirmed: 65,595,731 Active: 18,656,259 Recovered: 45,426,395 Death: 1,513,077

USA 14,535,196 USA Confirmed: 14,535,196 Active: 5,690,940 Recovered: 8,561,427 Death: 282,829

India 9,571,780 India Confirmed: 9,571,780 Active: 416,264 Recovered: 9,016,289 Death: 139,227

Brazil 6,487,516 Brazil Confirmed: 6,487,516 Active: 587,199 Recovered: 5,725,010 Death: 175,307

Russia 2,402,949 Russia Confirmed: 2,402,949 Active: 472,021 Recovered: 1,888,752 Death: 42,176

UK 1,674,134 UK Confirmed: 1,674,134 Active: 1,614,021 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,113

Italy 1,664,829 Italy Confirmed: 1,664,829 Active: 759,982 Recovered: 846,809 Death: 58,038

Germany 1,128,742 Germany Confirmed: 1,128,742 Active: 310,482 Recovered: 800,000 Death: 18,260

Turkey 733,261 Turkey Confirmed: 733,261 Active: 300,614 Recovered: 418,331 Death: 14,316

Pakistan 410,072 Pakistan Confirmed: 410,072 Active: 51,507 Recovered: 350,305 Death: 8,260

China 86,584 China Confirmed: 86,584 Active: 271 Recovered: 81,679 Death: 4,634

New Delhi; 4/12: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has given its nod to Zydus Cadila to conduct its coronavirus vaccine trials on coronavirus patients.

Zydus Cadila had recently conducted its phase 2 trials of coronavirus vaccine. On Friday, it was given approval to start its phase 3 trials on the patients affected by the deadly virus. The company will begin its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’ on the patients.

The trials will commence in December and 250 patients will be part of it. It will take place in 20-25 centres across India.