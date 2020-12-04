Zydus Cadila to start phase 3 trials of coronavirus vaccine on patients

-
World
65,595,731
WorldConfirmed: 65,595,731Active: 18,656,259Recovered: 45,426,395Death: 1,513,077
-
USA
14,535,196
USAConfirmed: 14,535,196Active: 5,690,940Recovered: 8,561,427Death: 282,829
-
India
9,571,780
IndiaConfirmed: 9,571,780Active: 416,264Recovered: 9,016,289Death: 139,227
-
Brazil
6,487,516
BrazilConfirmed: 6,487,516Active: 587,199Recovered: 5,725,010Death: 175,307
-
Russia
2,402,949
RussiaConfirmed: 2,402,949Active: 472,021Recovered: 1,888,752Death: 42,176
-
UK
1,674,134
UKConfirmed: 1,674,134Active: 1,614,021Recovered: N/ADeath: 60,113
-
Italy
1,664,829
ItalyConfirmed: 1,664,829Active: 759,982Recovered: 846,809Death: 58,038
-
Germany
1,128,742
GermanyConfirmed: 1,128,742Active: 310,482Recovered: 800,000Death: 18,260
-
Turkey
733,261
TurkeyConfirmed: 733,261Active: 300,614Recovered: 418,331Death: 14,316
-
Pakistan
410,072
PakistanConfirmed: 410,072Active: 51,507Recovered: 350,305Death: 8,260
-
China
86,584
ChinaConfirmed: 86,584Active: 271Recovered: 81,679Death: 4,634
New Delhi; 4/12: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has given its nod to Zydus Cadila to conduct its coronavirus vaccine trials on coronavirus patients.
Zydus Cadila had recently conducted its phase 2 trials of coronavirus vaccine. On Friday, it was given approval to start its phase 3 trials on the patients affected by the deadly virus. The company will begin its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’ on the patients.
The trials will commence in December and 250 patients will be part of it. It will take place in 20-25 centres across India.