Zydus Cadila to start phase 3 trials of coronavirus vaccine on patients

FeaturedNational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
New Delhi; 4/12:  Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has given its nod to Zydus Cadila to conduct its coronavirus vaccine trials on coronavirus patients.

Zydus Cadila had recently conducted its phase 2 trials of coronavirus vaccine. On Friday, it was given approval to start its phase 3 trials on the patients affected by the deadly virus. The company will begin its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’ on the patients.

The trials will commence in December and 250 patients will be part of it. It will take place in 20-25 centres across India.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
