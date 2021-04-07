ଭାରତ ସହ ଶତ୍ରୁତା ମହଙ୍ଗା ପଡ଼ିଲା, ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଚିନି କିଲୋ ୧୦୦ ଛୁଇଁଲା

-
World
133,034,420
WorldConfirmed: 133,034,420Active: 22,859,006Recovered: 107,289,168Death: 2,886,246
-
USA
31,560,438
USAConfirmed: 31,560,438Active: 6,867,957Recovered: 24,122,221Death: 570,260
-
Brazil
13,106,058
BrazilConfirmed: 13,106,058Active: 1,209,910Recovered: 11,558,784Death: 337,364
-
India
12,801,785
IndiaConfirmed: 12,801,785Active: 843,442Recovered: 11,792,135Death: 166,208
-
Russia
4,597,868
RussiaConfirmed: 4,597,868Active: 276,727Recovered: 4,220,035Death: 101,106
-
UK
4,364,529
UKConfirmed: 4,364,529Active: 315,384Recovered: 3,922,263Death: 126,882
-
Italy
3,686,707
ItalyConfirmed: 3,686,707Active: 555,705Recovered: 3,019,255Death: 111,747
-
Turkey
3,579,185
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,579,185Active: 387,043Recovered: 3,159,475Death: 32,667
-
Germany
2,912,636
GermanyConfirmed: 2,912,636Active: 220,274Recovered: 2,614,500Death: 77,862
-
Pakistan
700,188
PakistanConfirmed: 700,188Active: 64,373Recovered: 620,789Death: 15,026
-
China
90,341
ChinaConfirmed: 90,341Active: 248Recovered: 85,457Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭାରତର ସହ ଶତ୍ରୁତା କରିବା ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ପାଇଁ ମହଙ୍ଗା ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଖୁଚୁରା ବଜାରରେ ଚିନି ମୂଲ୍ୟ କିଲୋଗ୍ରାମ ପ୍ରତି ୧୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ଛୁଇଁଛି । ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଭାରତରୁ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ଆମଦାନୀ କରିବା ଉପରେ ପ୍ରତିବନ୍ଧକ ଲଗାଇବାରୁ ଏହି ପରିଣାମ ଭୋଗିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିଛି । ଫଳରେ ୫୦ ହଜାର ଟନ୍ ଚିନି କିଣିବା ପାଇଁ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ବିଶ୍ୱସ୍ତରୀୟ ଟେଣ୍ଡର ଜାରି କରିଛି । ତେବେ ଏହାକୁ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀ ଚିନି ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀମାନେ ଦେଶ ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟାଡ୍ ଲକ୍ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।