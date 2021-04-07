ଭାରତ ସହ ଶତ୍ରୁତା ମହଙ୍ଗା ପଡ଼ିଲା, ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଚିନି କିଲୋ ୧୦୦ ଛୁଇଁଲା

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭାରତର ସହ ଶତ୍ରୁତା କରିବା ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ପାଇଁ ମହଙ୍ଗା ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଖୁଚୁରା ବଜାରରେ ଚିନି ମୂଲ୍ୟ କିଲୋଗ୍ରାମ ପ୍ରତି ୧୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ଛୁଇଁଛି । ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଭାରତରୁ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ଆମଦାନୀ କରିବା ଉପରେ ପ୍ରତିବନ୍ଧକ ଲଗାଇବାରୁ ଏହି ପରିଣାମ ଭୋଗିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିଛି । ଫଳରେ ୫୦ ହଜାର ଟନ୍ ଚିନି କିଣିବା ପାଇଁ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ବିଶ୍ୱସ୍ତରୀୟ ଟେଣ୍ଡର ଜାରି କରିଛି । ତେବେ ଏହାକୁ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀ ଚିନି ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀମାନେ ଦେଶ ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟାଡ୍ ଲକ୍ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

