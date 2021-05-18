ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୦, ୩୨୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୮ ।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରର ତାଣ୍ଡବ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଲକଡାଉନ, ସଟଡାଉନ୍, କର୍ଫୁ ପରି ସମସ୍ତ କଟକଣା କରୋନା ଆଗରେ ଫିକା ପଡ଼ିଯାଇଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦,୩୨୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୭୭୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୫୪୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧,୫୬୬ ଜଣ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

କଟକରୁ ୯୭୩, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୮୩୨, ଅନୁଗୋଳରୁ ୬୦୬, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୫୦୭, ନୂଆପଡ଼ାରୁ ୫୦୨, ସମ୍ୱଲପୁରରୁ ବାହାରିଛନ୍ତି ଆଉ ୪୯୪ ନୂଆ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ । ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୪୫୪, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୪୩, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪୦୪, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୩୮୮, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର ୩୮୬, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୫୪ ଓ ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୫୦ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ତେବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ହଜାର ୯୮୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ହେଲେଣି ୫ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ହଜାର ୫୩୨ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ । ଏବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧ଲକ୍ଷ ୬ହଜାର ୬୧ଟି ଆକ୍ଟିଭ୍ କେସ୍ ରହିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

