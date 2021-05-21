ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୦, ୮୮୧ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
Covid19 cases in india
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 166,243,526
    World
    Confirmed: 166,243,526
    Active: 15,718,138
    Recovered: 147,073,680
    Death: 3,451,708
  • USA 33,840,499
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,840,499
    Active: 5,874,090
    Recovered: 27,363,613
    Death: 602,796
  • India 26,263,164
    India
    Confirmed: 26,263,164
    Active: 2,946,092
    Recovered: 23,022,025
    Death: 295,047
  • Brazil 15,898,558
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,898,558
    Active: 1,068,205
    Recovered: 14,385,962
    Death: 444,391
  • Turkey 5,160,423
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,160,423
    Active: 125,010
    Recovered: 4,989,787
    Death: 45,626
  • Russia 4,983,845
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,983,845
    Active: 264,986
    Recovered: 4,601,120
    Death: 117,739
  • UK 4,457,923
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,457,923
    Active: 32,335
    Recovered: 4,297,878
    Death: 127,710
  • Italy 4,183,476
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,183,476
    Active: 291,788
    Recovered: 3,766,660
    Death: 125,028
  • Germany 3,640,085
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,640,085
    Active: 177,818
    Recovered: 3,374,600
    Death: 87,667
  • Pakistan 893,461
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 893,461
    Active: 63,229
    Recovered: 810,143
    Death: 20,089
  • China 90,944
    China
    Confirmed: 90,944
    Active: 303
    Recovered: 86,005
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୦ ହଜାର ୮୮୧ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୭ ହଜାର ୩୮୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୫୫୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୧୪୪୦ ଜଣ , କଟକରୁ ୮୮୩, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୨୨ ଜଣ, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୪୫୫ ,ବରଗଡରୁ ୪୧.ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୩୮୫,କାଲାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୩୬. ନୟାଗଡ଼ରୁ ୩୪୭,ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୩.ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୩୧୧,ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୦୩, ନୁଆପଡାରୁ ରୁ ୩୦୩, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୨୮୪, ଜଗତ୍ସିଂହପୁରରୁ ୨୬୩, ଝାସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୨୬୨, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୨୩୧, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରୁ ୧୯୮, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୧୯୬, ସୋନେପୁରରୁ ୧୯୪, ରାୟାଗଡାରୁ ୧୮୩, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୧୭୬, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୧୭୫, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୧୫୧, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରୁ ୧୩୭, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୧୧୯, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ୧୦୯, ଦେଓଗଡରୁ ୧୦୮, ଗଜପତିରୁ ୮୪, ମାଲକାନଗିରିରୁ ୫୯, ରାଜ୍ୟ ପୁଲରୁ ୩୩୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

