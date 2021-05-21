ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୦, ୮୮୧ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୦ ହଜାର ୮୮୧ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୭ ହଜାର ୩୮୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୫୫୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୧୪୪୦ ଜଣ , କଟକରୁ ୮୮୩, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୨୨ ଜଣ, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୪୫୫ ,ବରଗଡରୁ ୪୧.ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୩୮୫,କାଲାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୩୬. ନୟାଗଡ଼ରୁ ୩୪୭,ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୩.ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୩୧୧,ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୦୩, ନୁଆପଡାରୁ ରୁ ୩୦୩, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୨୮୪, ଜଗତ୍ସିଂହପୁରରୁ ୨୬୩, ଝାସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୨୬୨, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୨୩୧, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରୁ ୧୯୮, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୧୯୬, ସୋନେପୁରରୁ ୧୯୪, ରାୟାଗଡାରୁ ୧୮୩, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୧୭୬, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୧୭୫, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୧୫୧, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରୁ ୧୩୭, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୧୧୯, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ୧୦୯, ଦେଓଗଡରୁ ୧୦୮, ଗଜପତିରୁ ୮୪, ମାଲକାନଗିରିରୁ ୫୯, ରାଜ୍ୟ ପୁଲରୁ ୩୩୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Another 10881 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 21.05.2021

1559 from Khordha

1440 from Sundargarh

883 from Cuttack

522 from Anugul

455 from Sambalpur

411 from Bargarh

385 from Mayurbhanj

368 from Kalahandi

347 from Nayagarh

333 from Puri

311 from Ganjam

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 21, 2021