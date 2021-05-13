ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧୧୦୯ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
161,349,218
WorldConfirmed: 161,349,218Active: 17,852,432Recovered: 140,147,320Death: 3,349,466
-
USA
33,589,466
USAConfirmed: 33,589,466Active: 6,370,934Recovered: 26,620,689Death: 597,843
-
India
23,827,104
IndiaConfirmed: 23,827,104Active: 3,723,496Recovered: 19,844,129Death: 259,479
-
Brazil
15,361,686
BrazilConfirmed: 15,361,686Active: 1,009,213Recovered: 13,924,217Death: 428,256
-
Turkey
5,072,462
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,072,462Active: 227,350Recovered: 4,801,291Death: 43,821
-
Russia
4,913,439
RussiaConfirmed: 4,913,439Active: 270,838Recovered: 4,527,878Death: 114,723
-
UK
4,444,631
UKConfirmed: 4,444,631Active: 58,682Recovered: 4,258,298Death: 127,651
-
Italy
4,139,160
ItalyConfirmed: 4,139,160Active: 346,008Recovered: 3,669,407Death: 123,745
-
Germany
3,569,249
GermanyConfirmed: 3,569,249Active: 242,760Recovered: 3,240,300Death: 86,189
-
Pakistan
870,703
PakistanConfirmed: 870,703Active: 75,052Recovered: 776,315Death: 19,336
-
China
90,808
ChinaConfirmed: 90,808Active: 291Recovered: 85,881Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୩ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୧୧୦୯ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୭୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୩୫ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୧୦୭୭ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୮ ହଜାର ୧୭୫ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୪୬ ହଜାର ୬୫୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୧,୨୦୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୮୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 13th May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/30zHxkrHWS
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 13, 2021