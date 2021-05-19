ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୧,୦୯୯ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୯୯ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୨୧୪ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୮୮୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୧୪୪,୪୦୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୫,୩୭୫ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୩୬,୫୯୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪୬୦ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୯୮୩, କଟକରୁ ୮୬୭, ଅନୁଗୋଳରୁ ୫୫୨, ସମ୍ୱଲପୁରରୁ ୫୪୭, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୫୦୭, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୩୧, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୪୦୮, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୩୭୮, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୫୬, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରେ ୩୫୧, ବରଗଡ଼ ୩୩୯, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୩୦୭, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩୦୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 18th May

New positive Cases: 11099

In quarantine: 6214

Local contacts: 4885

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 552

2. Balasore: 408

3. Bargarh: 339

4. Bhadrak: 431

5. Balangir: 288

