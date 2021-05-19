ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୧,୦୯୯ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
164,909,681
WorldConfirmed: 164,909,681Active: 16,396,641Recovered: 145,094,042Death: 3,418,998
-
USA
33,774,945
USAConfirmed: 33,774,945Active: 5,920,288Recovered: 27,253,327Death: 601,330
-
India
25,496,330
IndiaConfirmed: 25,496,330Active: 3,226,691Recovered: 21,986,363Death: 283,276
-
Brazil
15,735,485
BrazilConfirmed: 15,735,485Active: 1,048,497Recovered: 14,247,609Death: 439,379
-
Turkey
5,139,485
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,139,485Active: 123,054Recovered: 4,971,245Death: 45,186
-
Russia
4,957,756
RussiaConfirmed: 4,957,756Active: 268,955Recovered: 4,572,226Death: 116,575
-
UK
4,450,392
UKConfirmed: 4,450,392Active: 40,754Recovered: 4,281,947Death: 127,691
-
Italy
4,167,025
ItalyConfirmed: 4,167,025Active: 315,308Recovered: 3,727,220Death: 124,497
-
Germany
3,615,896
GermanyConfirmed: 3,615,896Active: 188,348Recovered: 3,340,400Death: 87,148
-
Pakistan
886,184
PakistanConfirmed: 886,184Active: 66,377Recovered: 799,951Death: 19,856
-
China
90,908
ChinaConfirmed: 90,908Active: 296Recovered: 85,976Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୯୯ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୨୧୪ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୮୮୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୧୪୪,୪୦୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୫,୩୭୫ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୩୬,୫୯୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪୬୦ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୯୮୩, କଟକରୁ ୮୬୭, ଅନୁଗୋଳରୁ ୫୫୨, ସମ୍ୱଲପୁରରୁ ୫୪୭, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୫୦୭, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୩୧, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୪୦୮, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୩୭୮, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୫୬, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରେ ୩୫୧, ବରଗଡ଼ ୩୩୯, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୩୦୭, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩୦୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 18th May
New positive Cases: 11099
In quarantine: 6214
Local contacts: 4885
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 552
2. Balasore: 408
3. Bargarh: 339
4. Bhadrak: 431
5. Balangir: 288
New recoveries: 10242
Cumulative tested: 11058386
Positive: 644401
Recovered: 536595
Active cases: 105375
