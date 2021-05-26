ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୧,୬୨୩ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Manoj
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୬୨୩ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୫୦୯ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୧୧୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭,୨୬,୦୦୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୧୦,୩୭୩ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬,୧୨,୯୯୩ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ବିିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି।

ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୦୨୧ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କଟକରୁ ୯୯୮ ଜଣ,ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୮୨୩ ଜଣ, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ  ୬୯୯ ଜଣ,ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୫୬୦ ଜଣ, ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୫୦୮ ଜଣ, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୬୧ ଜଣ, ପୁରୀରୁ ୪୬୨ ଜଣ, ଢ଼େଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୪୪୧ ଜଣ, , ନୟାଗଡ଼ରୁ ୫୧୬ ଜଣ,କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୩୫୨ ଜଣ, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୩୪୨ ଜଣ, ଜଗତସିଂହପରୁ ୩୧୫ ଜଣ,ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୦୦ ଜଣ,ସୋନପୁରରୁ ୨୬୧ ଜଣ, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୨୫୭ ଜଣ, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୨୪୯ ଜଣ,ରାୟଗଡ଼ାରୁ ୨୨୩ ଜଣ, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୨୧୮ ଜଣ, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୨୦୬ ଜଣ, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରପଡ଼ାରୁ ୧୯୮ ଜଣ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରୁ ୧୭୦ ଜଣ, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୧୫୮ ଜଣ, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ୧୪୧ ଜଣ,କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୧୩୩ ଜଣ,  ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୧୮୪ ଜଣ, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୧୫୮ଜଣ,ଦେବଗଡ଼ରୁ ୮୬ ଜଣ, ଗଜପତିରୁ ୭୬ ଜଣ,ମାଲକାନଗିରିରୁ ୭୩ ଜଣ,ନୂଆପଡ଼ାରୁ ୫୪ ଜଣ ଏବଂ ଷ୍ଟେଟ୍ ପୋଲ୍‌ରୁ ୩୩୮ ଜଣ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

 

ବଦଳିଲା ‘ୟଶ୍’ର ଗତି: ରେମୁଣା ଓ ବାହାନଗା…

ହୃଦ୍‌ଘାତରେ ଆଖିବୁଜିଲେ ସ୍ୱାମୀ, ଚୈତନ୍ୟଙ୍କ…

 

