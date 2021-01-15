13 Year old Boy Gangraped for over 6 Months, Forced to Change Sex

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 15/1: A 13-year-old boy from Delhi’s Geeta colony was forced to change sex and was later raped by 6 men for over six months. An FIR was launched after Delhi Commission for Women received a complaint regarding the incident.

The minor boy Subham(name changed) met one of the accused of the case in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area, three years ago. The minor boy befriended the accused, who offered him to dance in events.

Shubham even danced in some events and earned money. He was told by the accused that he has to continue dancing for his livelihood.

According to the statement given by Shubham to Police, he was given intoxicating substances and performed sex-change surgeries on him. He was also injected with hormonal injections which made him look like a girl.

Shubham also alleged that the accused and his friends raped him several times and also brought customers to exploit him sexually. They also made him beg as a eunuch.

The accused also brought one of Shubham’s friend to the den. In March 2020, Shubham and his friend managed to escape the hardship and reached his mother. She managed to hide them in a rented house. But the accused found their whereabouts and took them after vandalising the house. The accused raped them again several times.

The two minors escaped the place after a few days and reached Delhi Railway station where they remained hidden for an entire day. Luckily for them a lawyer spotted them and took them to Delhi Commission for Women. Police have now filed a case against the accused with charges under Sections 377, 363, 326, 506, 341 of IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act.

We hope both the wronged minors get justice and the accused are sent behind the bars as soon as possible.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
